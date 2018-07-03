WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fox Chapel, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Severe Weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – Strong storms moved into the area on Monday and caused widespread damage.

Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township were among the hardest hit areas.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, about 3 inches of rain fell in the Fox Chapel area.

As a result, multiple homes, the Fox Chapel Field Club, Fox Chapel Golf Club and Fox Chapel Racquet Club all sustained damage.

fox chapel racquet club pool Fox Chapel Cleaning Up After Storms Cause Widespread Damage

(Photo Credit: Serena Smith)

During the height of the storms, the Fox Chapel Racquet Club’s pool area was completely flooded out.

Drivers became trapped in their vehicles when floodwaters started to rise along Squaw Run Road. The Allegheny County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in to rescue several people.

“We do see the creek rise often when we have rain issues and when we have water flow issues, but this is the worst I’ve seen this year so far,” Foxwall EMS Commander Joshua Worth said.

Meanwhile, some residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

As of 6 a.m., Delafield Road is closed near Valley Drive due to flooding causing the road to buckle.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s