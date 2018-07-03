Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – Strong storms moved into the area on Monday and caused widespread damage.

Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township were among the hardest hit areas.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, about 3 inches of rain fell in the Fox Chapel area.

As a result, multiple homes, the Fox Chapel Field Club, Fox Chapel Golf Club and Fox Chapel Racquet Club all sustained damage.

During the height of the storms, the Fox Chapel Racquet Club’s pool area was completely flooded out.

Drivers became trapped in their vehicles when floodwaters started to rise along Squaw Run Road. The Allegheny County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in to rescue several people.

“We do see the creek rise often when we have rain issues and when we have water flow issues, but this is the worst I’ve seen this year so far,” Foxwall EMS Commander Joshua Worth said.

Meanwhile, some residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

As of 6 a.m., Delafield Road is closed near Valley Drive due to flooding causing the road to buckle.

