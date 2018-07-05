Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ASPINWALL (KDKA) – For the second time this week, storms are wreaking havoc in Aspinwall.

More rain and storms moved through the area Thursday morning. As of 6:30 a.m. storms caused water to rush down Delafield Road. As a result, a section of the road is closed and Public Works crews are on scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Rainwater is flowing down Delafield Road in Aspinwall again. An early morning storm is bringing heavy rain, lightning and thunder to the area, for the third time this week. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/9xTGFkKKhP — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) July 5, 2018

Initially, the plan was to repave the road. While it was slated to be open for the Fourth of July, it was going to be closed Thursday and Friday for repaving.

However, with today’s flooding it will be some time before that process can begin.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Pennsylvania until midnight.

Earlier this week, Gerry Milletari’s Delafield Road home suffered flood damage.

“It was so powerful my sump pump from my French drains couldn’t take it so that started boiling over and it ran over the side of the wall and it just looked like a miniature water fall,” Milletari said.

She says the water was so powerful, it forced her garage door to open. Parked inside, a Cadillac and her husband’s classic 1953 Lincoln.

“It’s probably ruined because water was up over the seats. Same with the Cadillac and I have a huge, huge collection of Christmas ornaments,” she said. “The basement is nothing but mud and debris everywhere.”

Milletari said after Hurricane Ivan, she and her husband had boards put in place at the top of their driveway, to keep rushing water from getting into the garage and basement, in case of flooding. Last night, it wasn’t enough.

Mud covered the floor of the basement all the way to the back of her home.