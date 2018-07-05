WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
VERONA (KDKA) – More strong storms moved through the area Wednesday night, which caused extensive damage in Verona.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, South Avenue near Fourth Street remained closed due to a downed tree.

Not far away, another tree fell onto a home.

“This is my father’s house. I got a call around 9 o’clock telling me the tree out front went through the roof, the windows, the side of the house, everything. So, we came out and checked it out and as you can see, there’s substantial damage to the sidewalk, the house, everything,” Jim Anker Jr. said.

During the height of the storms, a motorist became trapped in rising floodwaters near the intersection of South Avenue and East Railroad Street.

Water overcame the car and shorted out the power windows. A man in his 20s was forced to climb out the sunroof and was pulled to safety by a police sergeant.

As waters receded, crews shoveled mud, dirt and other debris off of roadways.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of western Pennsylvania until midnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

