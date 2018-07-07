Filed Under:Anthrocon, Furries, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anthrocon took to the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon for the annual “Fursuit Walk.”

Organizers expected about 2,000 “fursuiters” to take part in the annual parade.

The parade route took participants from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center down 10th Street toward the Westin Convention Center Hotel before looping back around the opposite side of 10th Street to reenter the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The 22nd annual Furry convention began on Thursday and lasts through Sunday. More information can be found at anthrocon.org.

