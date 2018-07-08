  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kris Letang, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family last week.

Letang’s wife, Catherine Laflamme, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday announcing the birth of their daughter, Victoria. She was born on July 5.

The photo shows Letang holding Victoria along with the couple’s son, Alexander.

Letang shared the same photo, saying, “We are more than grateful to welcome our little angel to the world!” The Penguins also shared the photo, offering their congratulations to the Letang family.

Laflamme and Letang married in July of 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s