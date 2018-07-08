Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family last week.

Letang’s wife, Catherine Laflamme, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday announcing the birth of their daughter, Victoria. She was born on July 5.

The photo shows Letang holding Victoria along with the couple’s son, Alexander.

Letang shared the same photo, saying, “We are more than grateful to welcome our little angel to the world!” The Penguins also shared the photo, offering their congratulations to the Letang family.

Laflamme and Letang married in July of 2015.