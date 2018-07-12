  • KDKA TVOn Air

HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — There’s still no sign of a recent Ligonier Valley High School graduate who disappeared Monday while paddleboarding at the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County.

Searchers with the Greensburg dive team say 18-year-old Joey Dubics was with some friends when he dropped his hat and sunglasses into the water.

(Source: Indiana Gazette)

His friends say Dubics dove into the water, came up for air once, then never resurfaced.

In addition to divers, crews have been using sonar to search the water, which is up to 100 feet deep.

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

The reservoir is some five miles long and two miles across at its widest point.

