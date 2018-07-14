Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, took the stage at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Thousands of union members and leaders have been attending the conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.
Warren took the stage around 2:30 p.m.
Watch Warren’s full address —
Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed the conference Friday.
Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at the convention Sunday.
This is how our children are indoctrinated!!!