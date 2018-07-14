Filed Under:American Federation of Teachers Convention, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Elizabeth Warren, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, took the stage at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thousands of union members and leaders have been attending the conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

Warren took the stage around 2:30 p.m.

Watch Warren’s full address —

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed the conference Friday.

Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at the convention Sunday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments
  1. Thomas J Duttine says:
    July 14, 2018 at 3:29 PM

    This is how our children are indoctrinated!!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s