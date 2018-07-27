Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County resident may be the first person in Pennsylvania this year to contract West Nile Virus.

The Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Protection say the samples are being sent out for confirmatory testing.

The Allegheny County Health Department says a Penn Hills resident in his early 70s was bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus in mid-July. He began exhibiting symptoms of the infection and was hospitalized, but he has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

It was reported earlier this week that mosquitoes in Wind Gap and the North Side both tested positive for carrying high levels of the West Nile Virus. The Allegheny County Health Department began spraying pesticide in those neighborhoods Thursday night.

Pennsylvanians are advised to clear out standing water — like catch basins, bird baths, buckets, kiddie pools and unmaintained gutters — since that is where mosquitoes like to breed.

Officials say there may be an increase in mosquito activity due to recent heavy rains.

Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus are most active at dawn and dusk.

For more information, visit www.westnile.state.pa.us or call 1-877-PA HEALTH.