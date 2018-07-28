  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Officer, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Just over a week after his retirement from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Nico passed away.

nico Recently Retired K9 Officer Nico Passes Away

Photo Courtesy of Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

Nico retired on July 20 after seven years of service to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, but passed away peacefully with his handler and members of his K9 unit by his side on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Friends of the Allegheny County Sheriff K9 Unit.

“We would like to thank Dr. Sherer and staff from Werntz Memorial for the care of Nico during his last few weeks, PVSEC for their compassion this morning and Fred Donatelli Memorials for always being there for us and showing us so much love and support for our partners,” the post said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s