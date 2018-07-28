Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Just over a week after his retirement from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Nico passed away.

Nico retired on July 20 after seven years of service to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, but passed away peacefully with his handler and members of his K9 unit by his side on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Friends of the Allegheny County Sheriff K9 Unit.

“We would like to thank Dr. Sherer and staff from Werntz Memorial for the care of Nico during his last few weeks, PVSEC for their compassion this morning and Fred Donatelli Memorials for always being there for us and showing us so much love and support for our partners,” the post said.