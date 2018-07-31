Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Military helicopters flew over the Pittsburgh-region Tuesday evening for the second night in a row.

The Department of Defense said it’s all part of a training exercise.

The helicopters have been seen flying very low. They’ve been seen in the suburbs near Green Tree and Scott Township and around Downtown Pittsburgh.

They were even spotted during the Pittsburgh Pirates game, during the eighth inning.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced earlier this month that the Department of Defense would be conducting training in and around the greater Pittsburgh area, in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement.

The exercises could continue through Aug. 4.