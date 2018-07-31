  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department of Defense, Helicopters, Local TV, Military

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Military helicopters flew over the Pittsburgh-region Tuesday evening for the second night in a row.

The Department of Defense said it’s all part of a training exercise.

The helicopters have been seen flying very low. They’ve been seen in the suburbs near Green Tree and Scott Township and around Downtown Pittsburgh.

They were even spotted during the Pittsburgh Pirates game, during the eighth inning.

downtown pittsburgh military helicopter Military Helicopters Performing Training Exercises Over Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced earlier this month that the Department of Defense would be conducting training in and around the greater Pittsburgh area, in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement.

The exercises could continue through Aug. 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s