PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Video surfaced recently of District Justice Thomas Caulfield telling a Forest Hills Police officer to shoot a man whom he felt was a nuisance to his court room. That video recorded by a police officer’s body camera.

The man Judge Caulfield was referring to reached out to KDKA-TV. This is what 51-year-old Brian Jones had to say.

“Ultimately, I want the judge to be removed. He shouldn’t be there any longer. I want the police officer investigated,” he said.

That’s how Jones says he would like things to end, but he says it began when he became a thorn in Caulfield’s side and he recorded it.

Jones went to the court in Forest Hills to let the magistrate know he received a summons and there was a problem with it.

On the summons, which he showed Brenda Waters, a plea of “not guilty” is typed on the document, but Jones says he was never in court to state his plea, claiming District Thomas Caulfield illegally put it on the summons.

Jones confronted the magistrate and his staff and had it recorded but nothing was resolved. Eventually he was asked to leave by police.

“I’m not a bitter, angry black guy that’s just out to get this judge. I just want you to respect my rights,” Jones said.

The day Jones went to the court is the same day District Justice Caulfield told the officer to shoot him after the officer asked the magistrate how he wanted him to handle Jones.

Watch the body cam video:

District Justice Caulfield sent out a statement Wednesday saying: “I would like to acknowledge that the statements I made in the video were inappropriate. It was certainly not my intention for those statements to be taken seriously and I deeply regret any harm that this has caused.”

“What do I think [about Caulfield’s statement]? I think he’s a liar. I think he got caught when the video came out,” Jones said.

Jones gave the video to George Justice, the man who posted it on Facebook, a few days ago.