  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kennywood, Local TV, Thomas Town

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Thomas the Tank Engine won’t be taking on any more passengers at Kennywood for a while.

The “Journey With Thomas” ride in the park’s newly opened Thomas Town will be temporarily closed, according to Nick Paradise, Kennywood’s director of public relations.

The ride derailed Tuesday, then reportedly jumped the tracks again Thursday.

thomas the tank engine thomas town kennywood Thomas Town Ride Temporarily Shut Down At Kennywood

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Paradise says the ride will be closed while the park’s maintenance team “investigates the cause of recent issues and identifies a lasting solution.”

The park apologizes for the inconvenience.

Thomas Town officially opened on July 27.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s