Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Thomas the Tank Engine won’t be taking on any more passengers at Kennywood for a while.

The “Journey With Thomas” ride in the park’s newly opened Thomas Town will be temporarily closed, according to Nick Paradise, Kennywood’s director of public relations.

The ride derailed Tuesday, then reportedly jumped the tracks again Thursday.

Paradise says the ride will be closed while the park’s maintenance team “investigates the cause of recent issues and identifies a lasting solution.”

The park apologizes for the inconvenience.

Thomas Town officially opened on July 27.