GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have issued a warrant for a man suspected of shooting two people outside a Giant Eagle in Greenfield on Friday afternoon.

Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Zai Quan Henderson, of Hazelwood, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

zai quan henderson Warrant Issued For Suspect In Greenfield Giant Eagle Shooting

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412) 323-7800.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Murray Avenue. A man and a woman were shot. The man reportedly returned fire after he was struck.

greenfield giant eagle shooting chopper Warrant Issued For Suspect In Greenfield Giant Eagle Shooting

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Pittsburgh’s Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich described the shooting as a “gun battle” outside the grocery store.

One victim was said to have suffered serious injuries while the other victim had only minor injuries. Both were sent to Pittsburgh hospitals.

