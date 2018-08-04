Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have issued a warrant for a man suspected of shooting two people outside a Giant Eagle in Greenfield on Friday afternoon.

Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Zai Quan Henderson, of Hazelwood, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412) 323-7800.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Murray Avenue. A man and a woman were shot. The man reportedly returned fire after he was struck.

Pittsburgh’s Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich described the shooting as a “gun battle” outside the grocery store.

One victim was said to have suffered serious injuries while the other victim had only minor injuries. Both were sent to Pittsburgh hospitals.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details