BREAKING NEWS:Freight Train Derails Near Station Square, All T Service Shut Down
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A freight train derailed near Station Square on Sunday afternoon, sending train cars crashing onto the light rail tracks.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Port Authority of Allegheny County tweeted around 1:20 p.m. saying that inbound and outbound light rail service was suspended due to a freight train derailing down to Station Square from the hill above.

Multiple train cars could be seen resting on the light rail tracks at the Station Square T stop.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Stay with KDKA.com for more information

