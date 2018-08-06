BREAKING NEWS:Freight Train Derails Near Station Square, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Local TV, Station Square, Train Derailment

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A train derailment in Station Square is having a big impact on the Monday morning commute.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, seven rail cars on a Norfolk Southern double-stack intermodal train transporting shipping containers derailed.

At least one of the derailed cars tumbled onto the Light Rail tracks near Station Square.

By late Sunday afternoon, rail service was up running from the North Shore to First Avenue Station and from South Hills Junction to South Hills Village on the Red Line and to Lytle Station on the Blue Line.

train derailment 024 Station Square Train Derailment Causing Problems For Commuters

(Photo Credit: Jesse James Frazier)

Both the Red and Blue lines are expected to run from South Hills Village to South Hills Junction for Monday’s rush hour.

The Port Authority says all inbound rail vehicles will serve South Hills Junction, use the tracks that run through Allentown, cross the Monongahela River and serve all Downtown light rail stations Monday. Delays are to be expected.

A bus shuttle will serve South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Monongahela Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline.

RELATED:

Crews worked throughout the evening to clear debris. However, officials said it would take up to 72 hours to remove the cars.

The cars were transporting consumer goods, including houseware, food and beverages, mouth wash and other common household products. There were no hazardous materials involved.

Witness Lexi Bubacz and her dad were across West Carson Street when they heard the crash.

“It sounded like a bunch of thunder. You just heard all the rumble,” Bubacz said. “So as soon as we got up here, you could see all the cars off the track, down the walls, on the trolley station.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but officials have ruled out a rock slide as a potential cause.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said, “Norfolk Southern’s top priority is public safety as we coordinate recovery efforts with local first responders. Norfolk Southern has two divisions of a contract company that specializes in rerailing rail cars and derailment cleanup and two additional excavators en route.”

The Port Authority said the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge would affect as many as 18 bus routes:

39 -Brookline 40 -Mount Washington
41 -Bower Hill 43 -Bailey
44 -Knoxville 48 -Arlington
51 -Carrick 51L -Carrick Limited
FACT-LeMont Furnace, Pa – Pittsburgh Commuter MMV -CalCommuter
MMV -Commuter A – Donora – Pittsburgh MMV -Commuter B – Donora – Pittsburgh Express
RAIL-Red, Blue, SL Bus Substitution Routings Y1 -Large Flyer
Y45 -Baldwin Manor Flyer Y46 -Elizabeth Flyer
Y47 -Curry Flyer Y49 -Prospect Flyer

Up-to-date details on shuttle service, bus route detours and more will be posted on PortAuthority.org.

Port Authority Customer Service phone lines will be open at 6 a.m. Customer Service can be reached at (412)-442-2000 or (412)-231-7007 for TTY.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s