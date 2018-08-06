Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A train derailment in Station Square is having a big impact on the Monday morning commute.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, seven rail cars on a Norfolk Southern double-stack intermodal train transporting shipping containers derailed.

At least one of the derailed cars tumbled onto the Light Rail tracks near Station Square.

By late Sunday afternoon, rail service was up running from the North Shore to First Avenue Station and from South Hills Junction to South Hills Village on the Red Line and to Lytle Station on the Blue Line.

Both the Red and Blue lines are expected to run from South Hills Village to South Hills Junction for Monday’s rush hour.

The Port Authority says all inbound rail vehicles will serve South Hills Junction, use the tracks that run through Allentown, cross the Monongahela River and serve all Downtown light rail stations Monday. Delays are to be expected.

A bus shuttle will serve South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Monongahela Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline.

Crews worked throughout the evening to clear debris. However, officials said it would take up to 72 hours to remove the cars.

The cars were transporting consumer goods, including houseware, food and beverages, mouth wash and other common household products. There were no hazardous materials involved.

Witness Lexi Bubacz and her dad were across West Carson Street when they heard the crash.

“It sounded like a bunch of thunder. You just heard all the rumble,” Bubacz said. “So as soon as we got up here, you could see all the cars off the track, down the walls, on the trolley station.”

#Pittsburgh Traffic: @CityPGH’s @DowntownPitt. The Smithfield Street Bridge, Wabash Tunnel, & Monongahela Incline are closed this morning. West Carson Street from the bridge to Arlington Avenue is closed. Please plan ahead and expect delays throughout the South Side in response. https://t.co/p5Vi12atX6 — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) August 6, 2018

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but officials have ruled out a rock slide as a potential cause.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said, “Norfolk Southern’s top priority is public safety as we coordinate recovery efforts with local first responders. Norfolk Southern has two divisions of a contract company that specializes in rerailing rail cars and derailment cleanup and two additional excavators en route.”

The Port Authority said the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge would affect as many as 18 bus routes:

39 -Brookline 40 -Mount Washington 41 -Bower Hill 43 -Bailey 44 -Knoxville 48 -Arlington 51 -Carrick 51L -Carrick Limited FACT-LeMont Furnace, Pa – Pittsburgh Commuter MMV -CalCommuter MMV -Commuter A – Donora – Pittsburgh MMV -Commuter B – Donora – Pittsburgh Express RAIL-Red, Blue, SL Bus Substitution Routings Y1 -Large Flyer Y45 -Baldwin Manor Flyer Y46 -Elizabeth Flyer Y47 -Curry Flyer Y49 -Prospect Flyer

Up-to-date details on shuttle service, bus route detours and more will be posted on PortAuthority.org.

Port Authority Customer Service phone lines will be open at 6 a.m. Customer Service can be reached at (412)-442-2000 or (412)-231-7007 for TTY.