Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Swifties descend on Heinz Field on Tuesday night, a new ticketing policy will be in place.

In a “push towards technology,” Heinz Field Director of Guest Experience Travis Baker says the paper tickets you print out at home, “We wouldn’t allow those in for this season.”

The problem is those tickets have been easily reproducible and fans have been getting ripped off.

“You see it every game,” says Heinz Field Director of Communications Nick Sero. “Unfortunately, people have found a way to take advantage of fans who want to come into the game, and it happens all the time. If we can save one family from getting stuck with fraudulent tickets, this is a success.”

Or as Baker puts it, “For our fans to know that the ticket they have on their phone is a legit ticket and they can get into the building as quick as possible is a big advantage for us.”

So instead of hitting print after buying your ticket from any of the major sellers like Ticketmaster, StubHub, or Vivid Seats, Baker says, “It’s one click. You pull it up on your phone, save it to your Apple platform or your Google platform and you’re in.”

The policy will be in place for not only the Taylor Swift concert but also, Baker says, “For everything that we are going to do for Fan Fest and for Steelers games.”

Pitt games are not involved, yet.

“The Atlanta Falcons went to mobile tickets and they’ve been able to cut out fraud to almost zero,” Sero says.

A couple of points to keep in mind: Call up your tickets and save them to your phone before you get to the stadium. Otherwise, you will be trying to access the site and call up your tickets on the same app 50,000 other people are trying to use at the same time.

Baker says they know there will be some initial confusion.

“We’ll have mobile teams outside the venue to help folks in those first couple weeks to make sure it’s the best experience you can muster,” he said.

Sero says they are trying to anticipate the “what ifs.”

“[What if] your phone dies, you don’t have a smartphone, we have a guest services team that will help you,” he said.

Taylor Swift Concert

On a previous Taylor Swift visit to Heinz Field, there was a major issue with ladies’ purses. Fans arriving with purses were told they could not bring them in and some chose to hide them behind bushes outside the stadium. It didn’t end well.

So Sero says here is the policy.

“Essentially, if your purse is bigger than the palm of your hand, it can’t come in,” he said. “You can’t bring a backpack, but you can bring a clear bag about the size of a gallon zip lock bag. If you do arrive with a purse, you’ll be told to take it back to your car.”

Other restrictions:

Your “I Love You Taylor” sign cannot exceed 11×17.

Leave your selfie stick at home.

No light-up devices with battery packs on your clothing or signs.

And there are three numbers to remember: 3, 5 and 7. Parking lots open at 3 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., and the music begins at 7 p.m.

Also, if you plan to take public transit, the Port Authority of Allegheny County light rail will be running, but riders will not be able to get on or off at Station Square due to the freight train derailment.

UPDATE: The @PGHtransit Light Rail will be operational for tomorrow's Taylor Swift #reptourPittsburgh. However, riders will not be able to get on/off at the Station Square exit. Please plan your trip to the North Shore accordingly. For more info, visit https://t.co/oZLbzqZwRR pic.twitter.com/FZ3EymjQrU — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 6, 2018

More information can be found at HeinzField.com/taylorswift18 .