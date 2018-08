Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Streets are blocked off in the West End neighborhood of Pittsburgh because of a SWAT situation on Wednesday night.

The incident is in progress on the 200 block of Steuben Street. Chartiers and Alexander Streets are also blocked off.

There is currently no word on what led to the SWAT presence or if there are any injuries.

