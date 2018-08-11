Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Sewickley Township declared a disaster after more heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Because of the rain, a small bridge over Oak Creek Drive in the Westmoreland County municipality was washed away, stranding about 20 homeowners. But thanks to the quick work of township workers, a temporary bridge was erected in about five hours.

Officials estimated that about four inches of rain fell in the area on Friday night.

Terry Stafford lives near the bridge, and he said the rain came down in sheets.

“Like you were in a car wash,” he said. “I couldn’t keep up with the water. The bridge down here washed out. It never did that in the past. It just kept raining. It kept coming down and coming down really hard.”