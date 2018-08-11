  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Disaster Declaration, Heavy Rain, Local TV, Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Sewickley Township declared a disaster after more heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Because of the rain, a small bridge over Oak Creek Drive in the Westmoreland County municipality was washed away, stranding about 20 homeowners. But thanks to the quick work of township workers, a temporary bridge was erected in about five hours.

sewickley Crews Build Temporary Bridge In 5 Hours In Sewickley Township

Photo Credit: Rob Hopson/KDKA

Officials estimated that about four inches of rain fell in the area on Friday night.

sewickley2 Crews Build Temporary Bridge In 5 Hours In Sewickley Township

Photo Credit: Rob Hopson/KDKA

Terry Stafford lives near the bridge, and he said the rain came down in sheets.

“Like you were in a car wash,” he said. “I couldn’t keep up with the water. The bridge down here washed out. It never did that in the past. It just kept raining. It kept coming down and coming down really hard.”

sewickely3 Crews Build Temporary Bridge In 5 Hours In Sewickley Township

Photo Credit: Rob Hopson/KDKA

