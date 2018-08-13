Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Hills commuters who ride the T will be detoured through Allentown into September.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the Station Square station is tentatively expected to reopen in three to four weeks.

The station has been out of commission since Aug. 5 when several freight train cars derailed and crashed onto the T tracks.

All the cars have been removed from the scene and crews are now working to repair the tracks and lines.

The Port Authority says they have assembled a team of two consulting firms and several contractors to safely and quickly restore service to the light rail system.

Crews need to replace 1,600 feet of track and 4,000 feet of power lines. They also must rebuild part of a concrete retaining wall and reinstall a 5,000-pound power line support structure.

In the meantime, light rail service will continue to operate on the Allentown tracks.

In addition to the repairs near Station Square, crews are still repairing the Blue Line Library tracks, where flooding caused significant damage in June. The Library line was expected to reopen by Sept. 1, but that may be delayed since crews are stretched thin between both the Station Square repairs and the Blue Line Library repairs.

Until Blue Line service is fully restored, buses will continue to shuttle passengers between Lytle Station and Library Station.

Riders with questions can call Port Authority Customer Service at (412) 442-2000 or (412) 231-7007 for TTY.