BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Six employees at the Butler County Prison were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after being exposed to an unknown substance.

According to the prison warden, it all started around 6 p.m. when four corrections officers were searching a cell for suspected contraband.

The officers were sickened, and while they were being treated by the prison’s medical staff, two nurses also became ill, said Warden Joe Demore.

All six employees were taken to a nearby emergency room to be treated for dizziness, shortness of breath, dilated pupils and burning in the throat and mouth, among other symptoms.

They have all been released.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

On Monday night, four guards at the state prison in Greene County were hospitalized when they were also exposed to an unknown substance.