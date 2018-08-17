Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The board of directors at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School is considering removing the name of Cardinal Wuerl.

The board is holding a special meeting to discuss the issue.

School officials say they want to do what is in the best interest of their students.

There has been growing pressure to change the school’s name after the grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic church was released.

Almost 5,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Wuerl’s name to be removed.