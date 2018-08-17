Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Duquesne bar Monday.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the 1313 bar on Kennedy Avenue just after 12 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, they found 54-year-old Donnell Demery suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Authorities determined Demery had gotten into an argument with another patron of the bar. The other patron then pulled out a handgun and shot Demery repeatedly.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Carl Jones on Friday in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of homicide and weapons violations.

Jones is described as a black man who is about 6-feet-1-inch tall with a medium build. He was last seen with facial hair.

He is known to frequent the McKeesport area. He also has ties to the Hill District.

Anyone who sees Jones or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.