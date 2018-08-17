Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The investigation into a video depicting the alleged rape of a 5-year-old boy by 24-year-old Corby Kinzey took yet another turn in the last 24 hours.

“It’s been going on for three days now. They just had their third arrest on it,” Greensburg Police Chief Chad Zucco said.

Investigators arrested Charles Jason Hunter, of Greensburg, on Friday and charged him with a list of sex crimes, including rape of a child. Detectives say he was behind the production of the video. His alleged motive for the shocking incident was financial gain.

“From what we understand, he instructed her to make the video and felt he could make some money out of it,” Zucco said.

Investigators say Hunter, Kinzey’s ex-boyfriend, told Kinzey to make the video. Kinzey allegedly recorded the whole thing inside her West Pittsburgh Street apartment. She allegedly told Hunter what could happen if the police found the video.

“There were some comments she made about being concerned about going to jail for it,” Zucco said.

Hunter’s present girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, was also arrested Friday.

Court records indicate Kinzey sent Smith a copy of the video. That, as well as her next move, landed Smith in jail.

“She obviously should have come to the police station or forwarded the information to the police. Instead, she sent it to someone else and she was distributing child pornography,” Zucco said.

Smith allegedly showed the video to another woman, who approached police about the video. Investigators searched Smith’s apartment, seizing a laptop and a cell phone.

“They’re still working now, doing some forensic examinations on phones and computers, seeing if there is anybody else involved in this,” Zucco said.

Hunter is in the Westmoreland County Jail, held without bond. Smith is also behind bars, held on $100,000 straight cash bond.

Investigators say they’re not ruling out the possibility of more arrests in the future.