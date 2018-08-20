  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN FIELDS (KDKA) – Cardinal Donald Wuerl has come under fire in the wake of a scathing grand jury report regarding sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.

Last week, thousands of people signed an online petition which was calling for his name to be removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

The Pittsburgh diocese has not said if it might consider changing the name.

On Monday, someone apparently spray-painted over his name on the sign outside of the school.

north catholic high Cardinal Wuerls Name Spray Painted Over On North Catholic H.S. Sign

(Photo Credit: @steelersnasty/Twitter)

Last week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro accused Cardinal Wuerl of protecting child predators.

“Child rape is rape, whether it occurred in the 1980s, ‘90s, or 2018,” said Shapiro. “It is never acceptable, and it is never okay to cover it up as Bishop [David] Zubik did and as Cardinal Wuerl did.”

Wuerl presided over 32 accused priests during his 18 years leading the Pittsburgh diocese.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s