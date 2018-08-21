Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body has been discovered in the ruins of a home that caught fire last weekend in Carrick.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street. A witness says a huge wall of flames engulfed the wood-framed structure and burned it to the ground within 40 minutes.

As demolition and excavation crews were digging through the rubble of the home Tuesday afternoon, officials say they found an unidentified body.

The body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

One woman did manage to escape the three-alarm blaze over the weekend. She jumped from a roof.

“One occupant jumped from the porch roof, rear porch roof, onto the ground and was injured,” said Pittsbrugh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said on Saturday. “She was transported to Mercy Hospital.”

According to officials, there were three people home at the time of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire is urged to call investigators at 412-323-7800.