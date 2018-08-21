SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Antwon Rose, East Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh Police, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld, Pam Surano

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Pittsburgh is considering the disbandment of their police department.

The announcement was made during the East Pittsburgh Borough Council on Tuesday night at the community center.

east pittsburgh police cruiser East Pittsburgh Considers Disbanding Police Department

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Not many details are known yet about the possible move, but the police department has been at the center of controversy since one of their police officers shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

Rose died on the night of June 19.

A week later, East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in connection with Rose’s death.

michael rosfeld antwon rose East Pittsburgh Considers Disbanding Police Department

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

The shooting happened when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock.

At last month’s council meeting, East Pittsburgh residents packed the hall to demand answers and call for the firing of Rosfeld.

A young man asked: “When you don’t fire someone who should be fired, you’re not doing your job right now.”

The mayor and solicitor said they couldn’t speak about personnel matters, but the mayor did say it’s not true that the police department had no policies, as the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala had criticized.

In July, the mayor said they were engaging in a review of the department and hoped to have a timetable of what happens in the future at the next meeting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s