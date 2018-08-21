Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Pittsburgh is considering the disbandment of their police department.

The announcement was made during the East Pittsburgh Borough Council on Tuesday night at the community center.

Not many details are known yet about the possible move, but the police department has been at the center of controversy since one of their police officers shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

Rose died on the night of June 19.

A week later, East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in connection with Rose’s death.

The shooting happened when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock.

At last month’s council meeting, East Pittsburgh residents packed the hall to demand answers and call for the firing of Rosfeld.

A young man asked: “When you don’t fire someone who should be fired, you’re not doing your job right now.”

The mayor and solicitor said they couldn’t speak about personnel matters, but the mayor did say it’s not true that the police department had no policies, as the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala had criticized.

In July, the mayor said they were engaging in a review of the department and hoped to have a timetable of what happens in the future at the next meeting.