Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Video on social media appears to show a fatal stabbing suspect making racist comments.

Joden Rocco, 24, of the North Hills is charged with the stabbing death of 24-year old Dulane Cameron, a black man from Monaca.

An undated, racist Instagram video shows Rocco using the N-word.

The 16-second video shows Rocco saying he wanted to visit bars to see how many times he could use the slur before being thrown out.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Rocco being denied entrance into the Little Red Corvette Bar at Tequila Cowboy.

He then walked along North Shore Drive toward PNC Park and encountered Cameron, who was with a friend. Police say Rocco was seen on video bouncing on the balls of his feet and appearing very aggressive.

The report says Rocco attacked Cameron and fatally stabbed him in the neck.

Shortly after the stabbing, Rocco asked a police officer near Heinz Field for a ride home to the North Hills. Police already had the suspect’s description and they apprehended Rocco.

Rocco was later charged with homicide and possessing a weapon of a crime.