PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and others may have returned to the state.

According to the FBI, a truck which was recently stolen from Maryland was located in Schuylkill County on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Shawn Christy was spotted in Maryland.

Deputies were called around 7 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle at Potomac Industrial Park in Cumberland, Maryland.

The man was seen fleeing towards the Potomac River when deputies arrived on the scene. The man was positively identified as Christy.

Multiple law enforcement departments conducted an extensive search of the area, but they were unable to locate Christy.

During the search, they found a red 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ZGL-2845. The truck had been stolen from a building in Potomac Industrial Park.

The FBI says Christy is wanted for allegedly posting threats on Facebook in June, saying he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him.

Christy is described as a white man with a light complexion who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm, short dark blonde hair and a full beard. He speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Christy’s arrest.

Christy is wanted on multiple warrants in Pennsylvania, including burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

