STATION SQUARE (KDKA) – Commuters can once again use the Port Authority’s Station Square T stop for inbound service.

Inbound service through Station Square resumed on Saturday.

The T stop was shut down for almost 20 days after several freight train cars derailed and crashed onto the T tracks near the Station Square stop on Aug. 5. Inbound light rail vehicles used the old Allentown line while crews worked to make repairs.

Contractors and Port Authority employees have replaced more than 1,600 feet of light rail track, 4,000 feet of overhead power lines and a 5,000-pound power line support frame.

Outbound service resumed through Station Square on Aug. 23.