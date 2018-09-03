  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail has been placed on lockdown after 11 employees were sickened by an unknown odor or substance.

According to Allegheny County officials, the employees began falling ill around 10 p.m. Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The nine corrections officers and two medical personnel staff members were all evaluated at the hospital and have since been released.

No determination has been made as to what has caused it.

But officials say jail staff are interviewing inmates and doing searches in an effort to find out what it is that’s causing the illnesses.

Allegheny County Police are also investigating.

County officials say the jail has been put on lockdown, similar to the state correctional facilities that have also been dealing with incidents of employees mysteriously falling ill.

There have been multiple incidents in recent weeks at SCI Greene, as well as at least one at SCI Somerset.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

