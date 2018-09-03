BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures expected to climb into the 90s, Pittsburgh Public Schools will dismiss students early Tuesday.

The school district announced Monday afternoon that all schools will let students out two hours early.

The dismissal schedule is as follows:

Normal Dismissal Time 2-Hour Early Release Time
2:10 PM 12:10 PM
2:45PM 12:45 PM
3:00 PM 1:00 PM
3:45 PM 1:45 PM
3:51 PM 1:51 PM

Head coaches will decide whether or not to cancel middle and high school athletic practices and games. Families will be contacted if practices or games are canceled or rescheduled.

All other after-school activities are canceled.

The Pittsburgh Public School District is just one of several districts in the area that plans to let students out early.

At least six school districts across Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties have announced early dismissals.

