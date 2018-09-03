Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hot temperatures and high humidity in the forecast over the next few days have prompted several school districts to plan for early dismissals.

Officials with the Laurel Highlands School District in Uniontown say they will be dismissing students early on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over those two days, the middle school will let out at noon, the elementary school at 12:45 p.m., and the high school at 1:45 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Area School District has issued a letter to parents announcing early dismissals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for all elementary school students.

According to the letter, the elementary schools have limited air conditioning, and both the Norvelt and Ramsay schools have second-floor classrooms.

The students will be dismissed all three days at 1 p.m.

Click here to read the district’s full letter to parents.

The Butler Area School District is also considering dismissing students early this week. The superintendent said they may dismiss school two hours early out of the concern that temperatures inside some of their buildings may climb higher than the temperature outside.

He said the decision to dismiss schools early will be made by 6 p.m. the day before to give families some advance notice to arrange child care.