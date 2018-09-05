Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be a partial lift of the lockdown at the Allegheny County Jail, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Warden Orlando Harper announced that most inmates will be allowed to use the phone, commissary and take part in recreation.

“Those pods released from the lockdown have been authorized for full recreation and split recreation,” Warden Harper said, while noting that only half the pod at a time will be released for recreation. “Inmates housed on those pods will also be allowed telephone, commissary and programming.”

Several pods on level three, six and seven remain under lockdown, however.

“We are continuing the search of the facility and will re-evaluate the release of the remaining pods from lockdown on an ongoing basis,” Warden Harper said. “These steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all those at the facility – from inmates under our control and custody, to our employees, volunteers and visitors. That safety remains our number one priority.”

The lockdown was instituted after 11 employees were sickened on Sunday by an unknown substance.