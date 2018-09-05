Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say a burglar targeted The Pittsburgh Fan clothing store on Federal Street for the second time in a few weeks.

KDKA received a copy of the surveillance video that the store’s manager hopes will lead to an arrest.

In the video, a male suspect is seen casing the outside of the North Shore business before tossing a large rock through the front glass door. The suspect then shimmies through the opening in the glass, picks out several Steelers shirts, and then sneaks back out of the front door.

Store manager Randy Madera told KDKA that a passerby called 9-1-1 and that this is not the first time he’s found himself sweeping up glass in the middle of the night.

Madera said the store fell victim to the same “smash and grab” crime on Aug. 14. KDKA interviewed him about that burglary on Tuesday night, just hours before a thief hit the store again.

“It’s pretty frustrating to deal with because of the insurance and everything.”

Madera told KDKA early Wednesday that he does not think the two suspects appeared to be the same person, but it’s too hard to tell. He said the most recent burglar ran off with about $500 worth of T-shirts. The burglar from two weeks ago got away with about $2,500 worth of Steelers shirts.

“I’m surprised because we thought this was a safer area,” said Sharon Skittle, owner of Urban Elements.

Skittle owns the yoga and cycling shop next door to The Pittsburgh Fan. She said on Aug. 14, her morning yoga class had just began when the first burglar made his move.

“We came out at 7 a.m. and the window was shattered and there were hats on the street. It’s daylight and my students had all parked in the spots outside so they either had to double park or carry it all somewhere,” said Skittle.

Pittsburgh Police need your help in identifying the suspects involved in what they’re calling a rash of business burglaries throughout the North Side.

On Aug. 19, police say a man entered the Cardello Building on North Point Drive and ransacked offices. That suspect stole cash and computer equipment. Police did capture a photograph of his face on surveillance video.

On Aug. 18, someone smashed the front window of the Wine And Spirits Store on East Ohio Street and stole several bottles of liquor.

On Aug. 10, police say a thief broke into the Bear Dog Bicycles Shop on Western Avenue and peddled away on a new bike.