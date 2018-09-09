PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Noah’s Ark attraction at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin was named the “Best Funhouse/Walk-Through Attraction.”

Spokesperson for Kennywood, Nick Paradise, said in an email that the attraction was recognized as the worlds “Best Funhouse/Walk-Through Attraction” for the ninth straight year. The award was presented at the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards in Branson, MO.

“Even with big changes happening at Kennywood in 2018, rare and historic rides like Noah’s Ark are critical to our identity,” said Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “It’s rewarding to see the hard work of our team pay off with recognition from Golden Ticket Awards voters.”

The amusement parks haunted Halloween themed attraction, Phantom Fright Nights, was ranked among the top five best Halloween events in the amusement and theme park industry.

Kennywood’s sister park Idlewild and SoakZone, located in Ligonier, Westmoreland County, was voted the “Best Children’s Park” at the Golden Ticket awards.