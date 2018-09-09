Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wasn’t in Cleveland with his team during their season opener, so he took to Twitter to make his postgame comments.

The Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns ended in a 21-21 tie Sunday afternoon. Shortly after the game ended, Bell sent out a tweet with just one emoji — a face wearing a monocle.

A reporter commented, “Is this shade? I think this is shade.”

“No shade,” Bell responded. “Just never witnessed a tie before…”

no shade, just never witnessed a tie before… https://t.co/5xdKGlk1Hi — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018

Bell was a no-show as the Steelers began their first regular season practice on Sept. 3. Because he didn’t report by 4 p.m. Saturday, he forfeited his $853,000 game day paycheck.

His teammates expressed their frustration with Bell, who also skipped all of training camp.

“Football is the ultimate team sport. One person doesn’t make or break you. I’d like to say the linemen are more important than any skill player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than one guy,” Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Bell has not yet signed his $14.5 million franchise tender and cannot play until he does. He can still show up at any point and sign the tag, but he can also, by collective bargaining agreement, skip the first nine weeks of the season, show up for week 10 and still count that as a full year of service. He would, however, leave $8.5 million on the table.

Last year, when Bell also played on the franchise tag, he reported on Labor Day, practice four times and then played in the season opener in Cleveland.