PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cardinal Donald Wuerl, leader of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has recently come under criticism after that critical Pennsylvania Grand Jury report that said more than 300 priests in the Commonwealth had abused over thousand children, dating back to the 1940’s.

Wuerl had served as Bishop of the Pittsburgh Diocese for 18 years, and, his name was mentioned prominently in the grand jury report for allegedly not doing enough to remove predator priests from ministry…while noting at the same time, that Wuerl did, at times, refuse to return priests to parishes, after they were accused of sexual abuse.

Now…sources confirm that Cardinal Wuerl will meet with Pope Francis to discuss his future. No date or time was set.

In a letter, Wuerl wrote – at issue is how to begin effectively a new level of healing to survivors who have suffered so much and the faithful. He continued – It is clear that some decision, sooner rather than later, on my part, is an essential aspect so that the church can move forward.

Cardinal Wuerl did not specifically say in his letter to the Pope that he would ask him to accept his resignation, which Wuerl submitted to the Vatican 3 years ago when he turned 75.

Not long after the grand jury report came out, Wuerl’s name was removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

He wrote to the School’s Board of Directors, asking that his name is removed – saying there should be no distraction from the school’s great success. And, Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said he would agree with the name change in the best interests of the school.