PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Classes are cancelled again Tuesday for students at Kerr Elementary School in the Fox Chapel Area School District due to an ongoing mold issue.

The school was first closed last Thursday after district officials announced that mold was detected in three rooms.

According to the district, cleaning crews have been working since last week to remove the mold and scrub the school.

Officials are now doing air quality tests. The final one of which, they say, will be performed on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Gene Freeman said in a letter to families: “District personnel and a mold remediation company have been working in the school since Thursday to perform corrective measures in the areas affected. We anticipate being able to do final air quality testing on Wednesday and that the students will be able to be back in school on Thursday. However, we want parents/guardians to be aware that there may not be air conditioning in the school on Thursday or Friday.”

The entire district is closed Wednesday for fall break.

School officials hope to reopen Kerr Elementary by Thursday.

“Please know that we have been working diligently on this issue, and, as we have stated earlier, we will not allow the students and staff to return to the building until we are certain that it is completely safe. Again, we are anticipating that the students and staff will be able to return to school on Thursday,” Freeman said in the letter.

But if any additional closures are needed, the district says announcements will be sent out via the SchoolMessenger system.