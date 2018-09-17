Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Absent Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was spotted relaxing in Miami on Monday, following the team’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

TMZ posted a video of Bell out on a jet ski in Miami Beach.

A fan recognizes him, and starts chatting with him and taking video.

During the exchange, the fan says, “Out here with the best running back of all time, baby. Give my man his [expletive] money.”

And Bell replies, “You already know! You already know!”

To watch the full video, click here. (Warning: Explicit Language Is Used.)

The Steelers were set to pay Bell $14.5 million for this season.

There’s still no word on when or if he intends to show up in Pittsburgh.