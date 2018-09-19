  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up for work Wednesday after missing practice earlier in the week.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Brown was in the building Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Brown didn’t show up to practice and raised eyebrows with a response to a critical tweet by a former team employee.

Ryan Scarpino tweeted “AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams.”

Brown caught wind of the tweet and responded with, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Brown’s agent says he does not want to be traded and he missed Monday’s meetings because of personal reasons.

Brown was also visibly upset on the sidelines during the Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. At one point, cameras caught him engaged in a verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Brown finished the game with nine catches for 67 yards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s