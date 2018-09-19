Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up for work Wednesday after missing practice earlier in the week.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Brown was in the building Wednesday morning.

Antonio Brown is in the building. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 19, 2018

On Monday, Brown didn’t show up to practice and raised eyebrows with a response to a critical tweet by a former team employee.

Ryan Scarpino tweeted “AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams.”

Brown caught wind of the tweet and responded with, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Brown’s agent says he does not want to be traded and he missed Monday’s meetings because of personal reasons.

2/3 Rosenhaus: “Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That’s all that that is.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2018

Brown was also visibly upset on the sidelines during the Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. At one point, cameras caught him engaged in a verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Brown finished the game with nine catches for 67 yards.