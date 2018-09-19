Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AVALON (KDKA) – An alleged dispute over beer led to the fatal shooting of a man in Avalon Tuesday night. Now, two men are facing charges.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of South Starr and West Avenues, near the border of Bellevue.

Officers found the 35-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died. He has since been identified as Emanuel Boneza.

Early Wednesday morning, police said that two suspects were being charged. Musa Muya, 20, was identified as the alleged shooter. He’s being charged with criminal homicide and a weapons violation.

The second suspect is Salim Salim, 20. He’s charged with tampering with evidence and a weapons violation.

During questioning, Salim said he, Muya and the victim went to a ravine near the intersection of Oak and South Starr avenues. He stated Muya brought a gun and all three took turns firing the weapon throughout the afternoon.

A search of Salim’s phone uncovered videos of all three firing the weapon.

Salim said Emanuel left at one point to go buy beer for the group. When Emanuel returned, Muya allegedly became upset that he had purchased the “wrong beer.”

Emanuel fired the weapon two more times before asking Muya to reload it. Muya allegedly reloaded the weapon and proceeded to shoot Emanuel four times.

Police described the weapon as being a Ruger SR22.

