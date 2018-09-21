Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials has been arrested in Ohio.

They say Shawn Richard Christy was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Mifflin Township, near Columbus, by marshals and task force members from Ohio and Pennsylvania.

RELATED STORY: Man Accused Of Threatening President Trump May Be In Ohio

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old McAdoo man in connection to Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania. Officials say he also threatened a police chief.

Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

He was spotted last month at the Sheetz at 910 and I-79 in Wexford. He was caught on surveillance footage in the store.

Authorities say Christy stole a truck Sunday from the area of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, and fled after abandoning it Sunday on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area, about 65 miles north of Columbus.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)