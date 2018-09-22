Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police have captured a suspected bank robber.

Police and the FBI were searching for a man identified as Barry Daniels.

Daniels is accused of robbing a PNC Bank on Homeville Road around 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Officials said Daniels handed the teller a note demanding money and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

West Mifflin Police announced Saturday afternoon that Daniels had been captured. Further details on his arrest have not yet been released.