Filed Under:Local TV, Montour High School, Montour School District, Robinson Township, School Threat

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a threat made in the Montour School District.

Christopher Stone, superintendent of schools, says a note was found in the girl’s restroom area of Montour High School around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The note read, “MHS BOOM! 9/27/18.”

The Robinson Police Department and Montour School District Police searched the high school and did not find anything suspicious. Robinson Police will conduct another sweep of the building Wednesday.

All of Wednesday’s evening activities have been canceled.

There will also be additional security on site throughout the week.

Stone pointed out the wording of the threat is similar to a threat that was found at Carlynton Junior-Senior High School on Friday.

In that incident, “Sept 26 CHS goes Boom!” was found graffitied in a high school restroom stall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s