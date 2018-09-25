Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a threat made in the Montour School District.

Christopher Stone, superintendent of schools, says a note was found in the girl’s restroom area of Montour High School around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The note read, “MHS BOOM! 9/27/18.”

The Robinson Police Department and Montour School District Police searched the high school and did not find anything suspicious. Robinson Police will conduct another sweep of the building Wednesday.

All of Wednesday’s evening activities have been canceled.

There will also be additional security on site throughout the week.

Stone pointed out the wording of the threat is similar to a threat that was found at Carlynton Junior-Senior High School on Friday.

In that incident, “Sept 26 CHS goes Boom!” was found graffitied in a high school restroom stall.