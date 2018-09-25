Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the top 20 best coffee cities in America, according to a new study.

WalletHub released their list of the 100 best cities for coffee lovers Tuesday.

For their study, WalletHub looked at the 100 most populated U.S. cities and look at 14 key metrics, including the average spending on coffee per household, the number of coffee shops per capita, and Google search traffic for the term “coffee” in the area.

Pittsburgh came in 18th on the list.

New York City landed the top spot, followed by Seattle at number two and San Francisco at number three.

On the other end of the list, coffee lovers should avoid Toledo, Ohio, which came in 100th place.

To view the full list, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-coffee-lovers/23739.