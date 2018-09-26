Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania corrections officials say Bill Cosby will serve his sentence at a new state prison in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The Department of Corrections provided details of Cosby’s incarceration Wednesday, one day after the 81-year-old comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years for sexual assault.

In 2017, Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial after a jury from Allegheny County declared itself hopelessly deadlocked.

Cosby will serve his time at SCI Phoenix, about 20 miles from his gated estate. The $400 million prison opened two months ago.

He’s being housed in a single cell near the infirmary. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says the prison’s long-term goal is to place Cosby in the general population. Under prison policy, he’ll be allowed phone calls and visits and will get a chance to exercise.

Wetzel says the prison is “taking all of the necessary precautions” to ensure Cosby’s safety.

The prison system assigned Cosby inmate number NN7687.

