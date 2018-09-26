Filed Under:Allegheny County, De-John Johnson, Isaiah Brooks-Leonard, Local TV, McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has acquitted a man accused of killing his 4-month-old son by suffocation.

De-John Johnson, 18, was accused of suffocating the boy in McKeesport back in February of 2017.

According to investigators, Johnson was watching the baby for the weekend when the child became unresponsive in his bedroom.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Officials say Isaiah Brooks-Leonard had a number of injuries, his cheek was cut and bruised, his hip was bruised and he had finger marks around his ankles.

He died at the hospital.

