PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has acquitted a man accused of killing his 4-month-old son by suffocation.

De-John Johnson, 18, was accused of suffocating the boy in McKeesport back in February of 2017.

Following non-jury trial before Judge Anthony Mariani for De-John Johnson, Judge Mariani acquits Johnson of criminal homicide in the death of his infant son. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) September 26, 2018

According to investigators, Johnson was watching the baby for the weekend when the child became unresponsive in his bedroom.

Officials say Isaiah Brooks-Leonard had a number of injuries, his cheek was cut and bruised, his hip was bruised and he had finger marks around his ankles.

He died at the hospital.