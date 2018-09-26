Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police have confirmed another robbery involving a man wearing a “Scream” mask.

The latest incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday at the corner of Howe and Ivy Streets in Shadyside.

Police say the robber took the victim’s purse. She was not injured.

Last week, there were two other confirmed hold-ups involving this “Scream” mask robber.

Both of those happened at the corner of South Highland Avenue and Walnut Street in Shadyside, which is about four blocks away from Sunday night’s scene.

There was another incident on Aug. 29, near the intersection of St. James Street and Pembroke Place. In that case, the “Scream” bandit brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet, cell phone and ATM PIN number.

