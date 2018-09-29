Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By Pam Surano

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It will be a week Sunday since a shocking murder-suicide in a quiet Peter’s Township neighborhood.

The bodies of 44-year-old Kelly Bryan and 48-year-old Craig Bryan were found by their children.

The Washington County Coroner ruled Kelly Bryan was strangled, police say her husband then killed himself. On Friday night, a neighborhood decided to turn their mourning into a celebration for their beloved friend.

A neighborhood, aglow, lighting up, the streets with candles following a tragedy.

“(We are here) to honor our friend who passed away earlier in the week, to show her family our support,” said Beth Swaney, the victim’s neighbor.

The quiet community came together to remember all that was good, a close knit neighborhood that loved Kelly Bryan, a mother and friend whose life was taken. Bryan leaves behind two children.

“That we’re here for them that we’re behind them and just here for them as they go through the next part of their life without her,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors who loved her wanted to do something to celebrate the life Bryan. Friends say she was a light to all who knew her because of the warmth Bryan was for others, they created this community glow of love.

“It’s just a great way to remember her she full of life and light,” a neighbor said.

“She was a very vibrant person and we all loved her,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors, families and children all came together to organize the celebratory memorial vigil, filling white bags with sand and candles nearly three-thousand strong lighting up the night sky. Shining the light of Kelly’s life outstretched for all in this neighborhood to embrace.

“We’re going to miss her but it’s a celebration of her life,” said neighbor Kathleen Shaw.

Craig Bryan was charged with simple assault back in 2011 in another domestic incident at the couple’s home but those charges were later dismissed.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for the couple’s 12 and 17-year-old children to help with the children’s college and other expenses.