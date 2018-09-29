Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The victim in a pedestrian accident that occurred early Friday morning on Lebanon Church Road has since died, it was announced Saturday morning.

The victim, 24-year-old Cree Glover, died at the hospital at 12:38 on Saturday morning.

Glover was hit by a car while trying to cross the road.

Two cars were involved in the accident. The driver of a Chevy Cruze said he was able to stop just in time before he hit Glover around 5:45 a.m. Friday, but he says she looked like she was determined to cross the road.

“She was walking from the Taco Bell side of the street toward the Applebee’s, which is the northbound direction,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman. “We believe she was crossing against the red traffic signal and she may not have been in the crosswalk.”

The driver of the white Chevy Cruze was traveling westbound when he spotted Glover and he says he stopped. From behind him, police said a Chrysler 300 was in the curb lane. The 39-year-old driver of that car didn’t see her and hit the woman.

Police said Glover was wearing dark clothing, which made it even harder to see her.

“Both drivers stayed at the scene and were fully cooperative,” Lt. Schurman said. “We do not believe there was intoxication with either one of those individuals.”

Police also don’t believe speed was a factor. It is still unclear if the driver will face charges.